DA charges Metro Police officer in man's death
Las Vegas police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill speaks during a news conference Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. Police held the news conference to report on the investigation of the weekend death of an unarmed man at a Las Vegas Strip casino at the hands of an officer using a neck hold that is banned in many cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heavy heat wave in Clark County and Las Vegas a...
|3 hr
|Local
|1
|Heavy heat wave in Clark County and Las Vegas a...
|3 hr
|Local
|1
|Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Black top 23
|7
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|6
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|Sun
|Shiiiiittttttt
|12
|Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort
|Sun
|SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV
|52
|Looking for pain meds, mistakenly forgot my bac...
|Sat
|Phony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC