Creativity lives at Juhl and is home ...

Creativity lives at Juhl and is home to artists statewide

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Juhl, a 344-residence, loft-style community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas and is known for its flexible floor plans and industrial chic design aesthetic, has issued a call to Nevada artists to apply for its Artist in Residence program, offering the best of work and home under one roof.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 17 min KBeason77 113
Get pain meds and opiates 5 hr medsonline 1
News Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy 10 hr Solarman 9
Warning to all human traffickers 10 hr Desolation 1
GUY'S: Do you pee in the sink ? I caught my.... 19 hr Biker Bob 4
Quick and Easy! 22 hr MoneyMaker 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13) Sat ANIKAI PHILLIPS 146
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Clark County was issued at June 18 at 3:15PM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC