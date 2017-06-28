Couple gets married at Taco Bell in Las Vegas Later this summer, couples will be able to get hitched at Taco Bell in Las Vegas. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tYSgmd If you're obsessed with Crunchwrap Supremes and Baja Blasts and you're planning on getting married soon, have Taco Bell host your wedding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.