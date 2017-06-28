Couple gets married at Taco Bell in Las Vegas
Couple gets married at Taco Bell in Las Vegas Later this summer, couples will be able to get hitched at Taco Bell in Las Vegas. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tYSgmd If you're obsessed with Crunchwrap Supremes and Baja Blasts and you're planning on getting married soon, have Taco Bell host your wedding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent...
|12 min
|andet1987
|59
|Coming To Vegas Next Month-Info needed
|Tue
|Rhonda
|1
|Josh
|Mon
|Old friend
|1
|Record breaking heavy heat wave likely to continue
|Sun
|ThomasA
|2
|June 23
|Jun 25
|Pssssssst
|2
|New phone
|Jun 25
|Pssssssst
|2
|Las Vegas: Six alleged gang members plead innoc... (Dec '09)
|Jun 25
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC