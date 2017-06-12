Couple dead following Las Vegas apartment shooting
The man called police Sunday to report that he had accidently shot his wife in the stomach. Lt. Dan McGrath says officers heard a gunshot as they were arriving to the apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|10
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|13 hr
|Boi
|15
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|15 hr
|KBeason77
|113
|Get pain meds and opiates
|20 hr
|medsonline
|1
|Warning to all human traffickers
|Sun
|Desolation
|1
|GUY'S: Do you pee in the sink ? I caught my....
|Sun
|Biker Bob
|4
|Quick and Easy!
|Sat
|MoneyMaker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC