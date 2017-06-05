Coroner: Police neck hold killed man ...

Coroner: Police neck hold killed man in Vegas police custody

An autopsy also found that Tashii S. Brown, 40, was intoxicated by methamphetamine and that he had an enlarged heart, Coroner John Fudenberg said. The ruling doesn't automatically mean anyone will be charged.

