Coroner: Police neck hold killed man in Vegas police custody
An autopsy also found that Tashii S. Brown, 40, was intoxicated by methamphetamine and that he had an enlarged heart, Coroner John Fudenberg said. The ruling doesn't automatically mean anyone will be charged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ladies: Do you like it when a guy shaves or tri...
|4 hr
|Josie
|1
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|4 hr
|Josie
|1
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|14 hr
|DB Cooper
|5
|Guy Houck the meth dealer snitch (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|DB Cooper
|17
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Sun
|miriamg84
|112
|Suicides
|Jun 2
|Rodney
|4
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Jun 2
|Flyboy
|20
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC