Coroner IDs moped rider killed in east Las Vegas crash

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph Steven Brickman, 73, of Las Vegas died from multiple blunt force injuries after a moped and truck collision in the east valley, according to the coroner.

