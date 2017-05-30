Comment: Why is Amanda Holden's low-c...

Comment: Why is Amanda Holden's low-cut dress more shocking to viewers than a rape scene?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Actor/singer Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. What is more shocking to audiences in 2017: a gang-rape or a low-cut dress? According to ITV viewers, it's the latter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 1 hr miriamg84 112
jungle monkeys on e rise Fri Reymundo Mejia Gu... 4
Suicides Fri Rodney 4
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Fri Flyboy 20
Guy Houck the meth dealer snitch (Jun '16) Fri Bobbi Jo 16
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) Fri Sambeezyeezy89 42
Eavesdropping stalkers (May '16) Jun 1 they bad 7
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Clark County was issued at June 04 at 2:40AM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,902 • Total comments across all topics: 281,514,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC