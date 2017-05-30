Comment: Why is Amanda Holden's low-cut dress more shocking to viewers than a rape scene?
Actor/singer Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. What is more shocking to audiences in 2017: a gang-rape or a low-cut dress? According to ITV viewers, it's the latter.
