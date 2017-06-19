Comedy: Kathleen Madigan loves Las Vegas

Comedian Kathleen Madigan is a fan of Las Vegas, and not just because she's been performing here since she was in her early 20s. In her recent appearance on Jerry Seinfeld's consistently hilarious web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee , she snuck in a great little line supporting Las Vegas' superiority as a vacation destination, about how taking a cruise is "like going to the Bellagio and then it just floats away."

