Comedian Don Barnhart Returns To Las Vegas For Jokesters Summer Comedy Jam
Jokesters Comedy Club welcomes the return of standup comedian Don Barnhart to kick off their nightly Summer Comedy Jam Series inside The D Hotel Casino on Fremont Street. Named "Best Comedy Club " by Casino Player Magazine, Jokesters Comedy Club begins their Summer Comedy Jam Series with the return of standup comedian Don Barnhart along with special guest headliners and some of the best local Las Vegas comedians.
