Colliers International - " Las Vegas Names Kara Walker, CCIM Associate Vice President
Mike Mixer, the Executive Managing Director of Colliers International - Las Vegas is proud to announce Kara Walker, CCIM has been named Associate Vice President.
Read more at Nevada Business Journal.
