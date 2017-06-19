Code 3 Urgent Care & Pharmacy Brings High Quality, Affordable Medical ...
Frisco based Code 3 Emergency Partners, LLC, is pleased to announce the opening of Code 3 Urgent Care & Pharmacy at McCarran International Airport, Terminal 1, Las Vegas, NV. This will be Code 3 Emergency Partners' first airport location with a 2nd airport location at DFW International Airport, Terminal D, slated to opening late summer 2017.
