Code 3 Urgent Care & Pharmacy Brings High Quality, Affordable Medical ...

Frisco based Code 3 Emergency Partners, LLC, is pleased to announce the opening of Code 3 Urgent Care & Pharmacy at McCarran International Airport, Terminal 1, Las Vegas, NV. This will be Code 3 Emergency Partners' first airport location with a 2nd airport location at DFW International Airport, Terminal D, slated to opening late summer 2017.

