CIRCUS 1903 Brings the Golden Age of ...

CIRCUS 1903 Brings the Golden Age of Circus Back at Paris Las Vegas

12 hrs ago

In a Las Vegas premiere event, the producers of the world's biggest magic show, The Illusionists, have teamed up with the award-winning puppeteers from War Horse , to bring a thrilling turn-of-the-century circus spectacular to the Las Vegas Strip. Jointly promoted by Caesars Entertainment, Red Mercury Entertainment and Producing Group, CIRCUS 1903 -The Golden Age of Circus will debut inside the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas July 25, 2017.

