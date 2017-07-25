CIRCUS 1903 Brings the Golden Age of Circus Back at Paris Las Vegas
In a Las Vegas premiere event, the producers of the world's biggest magic show, The Illusionists, have teamed up with the award-winning puppeteers from War Horse , to bring a thrilling turn-of-the-century circus spectacular to the Las Vegas Strip. Jointly promoted by Caesars Entertainment, Red Mercury Entertainment and Producing Group, CIRCUS 1903 -The Golden Age of Circus will debut inside the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas July 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent...
|13 min
|andet1987
|48
|Josh
|11 hr
|Old friend
|1
|Record breaking heavy heat wave likely to continue
|Sun
|ThomasA
|2
|June 23
|Sun
|Pssssssst
|2
|New phone
|Sun
|Pssssssst
|2
|Las Vegas: Six alleged gang members plead innoc... (Dec '09)
|Sun
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|24
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Sun
|Va meds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC