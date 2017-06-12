Challenger has slight lead over incumbent in Las Vegas judge race
Early results in the Las Vegas Municipal Court Department 3 race show challenger Cara Campbell with slight lead over incumbent Heidi Almase on Tuesday night. Almase, seeking her second term, has 49.63 percent of the votes counted in the initial release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iphone 7 for sale
|9 hr
|Illness
|2
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|11 hr
|Josie
|7
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|12 hr
|Black top 23
|14
|Heavy heat wave in Clark County and Las Vegas a...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Heavy heat wave in Clark County and Las Vegas a...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Black top 23
|7
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|Jun 11
|Shiiiiittttttt
|12
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC