Calif. man stayed in Las Vegas after ...

Calif. man stayed in Las Vegas after son disappeared, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, was arrested June 23 on suspicion of killing his 5-year-old son. After his 5-year-old son went missing in April, police say Aramazd Andressian Sr. spent more than a month in Las Vegas, where he was arrested Friday to face a murder charge in Los Angeles .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... 4 hr Trump Plotza 47
Josh 7 hr Old friend 1
Record breaking heavy heat wave likely to continue Sun ThomasA 2
June 23 Sun Pssssssst 2
New phone Sun Pssssssst 2
News Las Vegas: Six alleged gang members plead innoc... (Dec '09) Sun Pres Donald J Tru... 24
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Sun Va meds 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,471 • Total comments across all topics: 282,053,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC