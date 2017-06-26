Calif. man stayed in Las Vegas after son disappeared, officials say
Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, was arrested June 23 on suspicion of killing his 5-year-old son. After his 5-year-old son went missing in April, police say Aramazd Andressian Sr. spent more than a month in Las Vegas, where he was arrested Friday to face a murder charge in Los Angeles .
