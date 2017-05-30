Best Bets: 'Phantom of the Opera,' Bush, Junefest and more for your Las Vegas weekend
Whether you're in the mood for country, alt-rock, hard rock or classic rock this weekend, Vegas has you covered across the musical spectrum. Plus, one of the biggest entertainment events of the month continues downtown this weekend as the Smith Center hosts a new production of The Phantom of the Opera .
