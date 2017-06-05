Best Bets: Chris Rock, Brian Setzer, ...

Best Bets: Chris Rock, Brian Setzer, Reggae in the Desert and more for your Las Vegas weekend

15 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The triple digits have arrived but there's still time to catch a cool outdoor concert before summer becomes official and temperatures get up in to the teens - and there are two festival events downtown on Saturday. Check out these other big deal music and comedy options for the weekend.

