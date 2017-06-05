Best Bets: Chris Rock, Brian Setzer, Reggae in the Desert and more for your Las Vegas weekend
The triple digits have arrived but there's still time to catch a cool outdoor concert before summer becomes official and temperatures get up in to the teens - and there are two festival events downtown on Saturday. Check out these other big deal music and comedy options for the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort
|3 hr
|SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV
|41
|what does farbissina punim mean? (Jun '11)
|17 hr
|Fanculo
|6
|Looking for pain meds, mistakenly forgot my bac...
|22 hr
|Appleseed
|1
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|Thu
|Tyrone
|11
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|Wed
|Thelma
|4
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|Wed
|Anon
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders Stadium faced with delays
|Jun 6
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC