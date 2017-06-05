Backstreet Boys extend Las Vegas residency

The group has been performing at The AXIS Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino as part of the Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life show since March , and Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough have now announced the residency will extend into February . The stars decided to stay in Sin City because the residency schedule has been a great fit for their lifestyles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.