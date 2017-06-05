Backstreet Boys extend Las Vegas residency
The group has been performing at The AXIS Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino as part of the Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life show since March , and Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough have now announced the residency will extend into February . The stars decided to stay in Sin City because the residency schedule has been a great fit for their lifestyles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort
|15 hr
|SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV
|41
|what does farbissina punim mean? (Jun '11)
|Fri
|Fanculo
|6
|Looking for pain meds, mistakenly forgot my bac...
|Thu
|Appleseed
|1
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|Thu
|Tyrone
|11
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|Wed
|Thelma
|4
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|Wed
|Anon
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders Stadium faced with delays
|Jun 6
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC