At least 4 towering apartment projects planned for Las Vegas
Los Angeles broker and investor Daniel Riceberg has filed plans to build a 15-story tower at Maryland Parkway and Lewis Avenue and another 15-story tower nearby at Lewis and 11th Street. )Rendering provided by Daniel Riceberg) Miro Development has filed plans to build Avante Lofts at the northwest corner of Hoover Avenue and Sixth Street.
