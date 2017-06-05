Alleged leader of Russian crime syndicate arrested in Las Vegas
Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced racketeering charges against more than two dozen reputed Russian mobsters and associates, including Razhden Shulaya, the alleged leader of a Soviet mafia syndicate who is accused of running gambling, stolen goods and protection rackets in several states across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort
|3 hr
|SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV
|5
|jungle monkeys on e rise
|5 hr
|Tyrone
|11
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|21 hr
|Thelma
|4
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|22 hr
|Anon
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders Stadium faced with delays
|Tue
|Local
|1
|Ladies: Do you like it when a guy shaves or tri...
|Tue
|sundemon420
|2
|Looking for tar.
|Jun 6
|Mills061183
|4
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC