Alleged leader of Russian crime syndi...

Alleged leader of Russian crime syndicate arrested in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced racketeering charges against more than two dozen reputed Russian mobsters and associates, including Razhden Shulaya, the alleged leader of a Soviet mafia syndicate who is accused of running gambling, stolen goods and protection rackets in several states across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort 3 hr SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV 5
jungle monkeys on e rise 5 hr Tyrone 11
MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ? 21 hr Thelma 4
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis 22 hr Anon 7
Las Vegas Raiders Stadium faced with delays Tue Local 1
Ladies: Do you like it when a guy shaves or tri... Tue sundemon420 2
Looking for tar. Jun 6 Mills061183 4
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,183 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC