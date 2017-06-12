Additional cooling stations to open S...

Additional cooling stations to open Saturday in Las Vegas

William Hackett takes water from a cooler at a cooling station located inside the Stupak Community Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 21, 2016. @DanJClarkPhoto) Additional cooling stations will open across the Las Vegas Valley to assist the city's homeless during next week's heat wave, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said.

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Clark County was issued at June 15 at 1:20PM PDT

