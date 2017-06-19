A customer argued over his nachos order. Then he stabbed the cook 14 times, police say.
That simple question led to three people being attacked with a knife in Las Vegas on Tuesday, as disgruntled customers attacked cooks in Roberto's Taco Shop late at night. The incident began around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when three people entered the restaurant and ordered carne asada nachos with chicken on them as well, according to Telemundo Las Vegas .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 accused of selling fake immigration documents...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|1
|O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent...
|Thu
|DeMariusLeOrgy
|6
|Record breaking heavy heat wave likely to continue
|Thu
|Local
|1
|I love kickboxing Centennial (Feb '16)
|Wed
|steffcull
|7
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|Jun 21
|Julian
|16
|gay las vegas teens 2017
|Jun 21
|Julian
|6
|Get pain meds and opiates
|Jun 20
|kaydee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC