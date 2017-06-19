a Cia Evacuation from Vietnam: Suicid...

a Cia Evacuation from Vietnam: Suicides, Executions & Risk

When the U.S.-Vietnam War ended on April 30, 1975, a Central Intelligence Agency officer's two best military sources committed suicide and an American diplomat endangered the lives of escaping staff and CIA personnel, according to James Parker the last CIA officer to evacuate Vietnam. Earlier, off the coast of Danang, South Vietnamese who evacuated onto a U.S. ship shot, stabbed, raped, trampled and executed each other during onboard revenge attacks and panic, Mr. Parker, 73, said.

