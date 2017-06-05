2 closed Las Vegas casinos to open temporarily to preserve licesnses
Permanently closed Las Vegas Club is being considered to be set up as a temporary casino by the Gaming Control Board in order to preserve the gaming license, in downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Permanently closed Mermaids Casino is being considered to be set up as a temporary casino by the Gaming Control Board in order to preserve the gaming license, in downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
