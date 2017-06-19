2 accused of selling fake immigration...

2 accused of selling fake immigration documents in Las Vegas area

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Two suspects are facing charges for allegedly defrauding victims of thousands of dollars by selling them fake immigration documents, according to the Nevada Attorney General's Office. Court records show that arrest warrants for Las Vegan Ernesto Gerardo Fernandez-Carranza, 33, and Alicia Herrera, 53, of Oakland, Calif., where issued Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I love kickboxing Centennial (Feb '16) 52 min steffcull 7
News O.J. Simpson up for parole nine years into sent... 1 hr Holy Silicon Wafer 2
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) 9 hr Julian 16
gay las vegas teens 2017 9 hr Julian 6
Get pain meds and opiates Tue kaydee 2
Scorched Earth temperatures in Clark County and... Tue Local 2
Massive record breaking heavy heat wave tempera... Tue Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Clark County was issued at June 21 at 8:52PM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,960 • Total comments across all topics: 281,932,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC