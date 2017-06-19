2 accused of selling fake immigration documents in Las Vegas area
Two suspects are facing charges for allegedly defrauding victims of thousands of dollars by selling them fake immigration documents, according to the Nevada Attorney General's Office. Court records show that arrest warrants for Las Vegan Ernesto Gerardo Fernandez-Carranza, 33, and Alicia Herrera, 53, of Oakland, Calif., where issued Wednesday.
