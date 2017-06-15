150 officers attend graduation for son of fallen Las Vegas officer
About 150 uniformed officers stood in unison to clap and cheer as Daxton Alyn Beck walked across the stage at the Thomas & Mack Center to receive his high school diploma Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort
|8 hr
|SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV
|52
|Looking for pain meds, mistakenly forgot my bac...
|15 hr
|Phony
|2
|iphone 7 for sale
|15 hr
|Phony
|1
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|16 hr
|Jerry owner LAS V...
|43
|Record breaking heat wave temperatures from Jun...
|17 hr
|Local
|1
|World stomp shear champion
|Sat
|Kustomblack1
|2
|Do you have these problems with your Ram Hemi l...
|Sat
|Kustomblack1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC