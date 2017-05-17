Vegas police: Unapproved neck hold us...

Vegas police: Unapproved neck hold used in chase

Read more: Medincine Hat News

This photo taken at The Venetian Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 14, 2017, shows the scene where an unarmed man died after police squeezed his neck during a struggle to subdue him. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, which led a push for use-of-force reforms after Las Vegas police were involved in 25 shootings in 2010, said Monday, May 15, 2017, that it will seek a review of the training that allows officers to use what the department calls "lateral vascular neck restrain."

