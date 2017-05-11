Vegas police: Man shot dead threw ax ...

Vegas police: Man shot dead threw ax at officer who fired

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Police in Las Vegas say a 62-year-old man who was shot and killed by a patrol officer during the weekend attacked a security guard with a shovel and threw an ax-type tool toward the officer, but missed. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said Wednesday that Steven Allen Price also heaved a long-handled pickax toward another police officer who fired two "beanbag" shotgun rounds at Price seconds before the fatal shots were fired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for tar. 13 hr The Man 2
Clark County and Las Vegas are now like Venezuela Tue Local 1
im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15) Mon Tin foil hat guy 11
News Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10) May 5 trailer tire 127
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) May 2 Kaleah C 105
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 LA drop off 1
Moving from Texas To Vegas May 1 Electrician 9
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,129 • Total comments across all topics: 280,916,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC