Vegas police: Man shot dead threw ax at officer who fired

Police in Las Vegas say a 62-year-old man who was shot and killed by a patrol officer during the weekend attacked a security guard with a shovel and threw an ax-type tool toward the officer, but missed. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said Wednesday that Steven Allen Price also heaved a long-handled pickax toward another police officer who fired two "beanbag" shotgun rounds at Price seconds before the fatal shots were fired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.