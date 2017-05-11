Vegas police: Man shot dead threw ax at officer who fired
Police in Las Vegas say a 62-year-old man who was shot and killed by a patrol officer during the weekend attacked a security guard with a shovel and threw an ax-type tool toward the officer, but missed. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said Wednesday that Steven Allen Price also heaved a long-handled pickax toward another police officer who fired two "beanbag" shotgun rounds at Price seconds before the fatal shots were fired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for tar.
|13 hr
|The Man
|2
|Clark County and Las Vegas are now like Venezuela
|Tue
|Local
|1
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|Mon
|Tin foil hat guy
|11
|Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10)
|May 5
|trailer tire
|127
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Kaleah C
|105
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|LA drop off
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|May 1
|Electrician
|9
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC