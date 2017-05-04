Vegas-area foster child court advocates adding 19 volunteers
Family Court officials in Las Vegas are adding volunteer counselors to stand beside and speak for abused and neglected children. Clark County District Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price says 19 adults will be sworn in Monday to the local Court Appointed Special Advocates program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10)
|May 5
|trailer tire
|127
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|May 3
|krystleo
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Kaleah C
|105
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|LA drop off
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|May 1
|Electrician
|9
|Review: Red Rock Hotel, Casino & Resort
|Apr 30
|ERIN TRACY
|5
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|Apr 30
|AlienInvader420
|41
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC