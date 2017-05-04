Vegas-area foster child court advocat...

Vegas-area foster child court advocates adding 19 volunteers

Family Court officials in Las Vegas are adding volunteer counselors to stand beside and speak for abused and neglected children. Clark County District Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price says 19 adults will be sworn in Monday to the local Court Appointed Special Advocates program.

