Trouble For Nevada's #1 Brothel Owner Melissa Golden/Getty Images

Nevada's best-known legal brothel owner is being accused of violating regulations at a property he owns near a desert crossroads outside Las Vegas. Nye County Commission Chairman Dan Schinhofen says Dennis Hof faces possible commission discipline May 17 on two code violations found at his brothel in Amargosa Valley.
