Trial begins for Las Vegas doctor in drugging, sex with patients case

Trust was the word a prosecutor used to open the trial in Las Vegas for a suspended medical doctor accused of drugging women and patients, and videotaping himself having sex with them. People loved Binh Minh "Ben" Chung unconditionally, prosecutor Alexander Chen told a jury on Thursday, but Chung disrespected and ignored their love and trust as a husband, father, friend and physician.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.