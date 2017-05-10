Trial begins for Las Vegas doctor in ...

Trial begins for Las Vegas doctor in drugging, sex with patients case

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Trust was the word a prosecutor used to open the trial in Las Vegas for a suspended medical doctor accused of drugging women and patients, and videotaping himself having sex with them. People loved Binh Minh "Ben" Chung unconditionally, prosecutor Alexander Chen told a jury on Thursday, but Chung disrespected and ignored their love and trust as a husband, father, friend and physician.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for tar. Wed The Man 2
Clark County and Las Vegas are now like Venezuela May 9 Local 1
im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15) May 8 Tin foil hat guy 11
News Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10) May 5 trailer tire 127
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) May 2 Kaleah C 105
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 LA drop off 1
Moving from Texas To Vegas May 1 Electrician 9
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,942,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC