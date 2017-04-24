Three suffer knife injuries at Las Vegas night club

Three men were stabbed Saturday night in the street in front of a Las Vegas night club, Metro Police reported. About 6 a.m., police received a call from a woman at a McDonald's on Flamingo Road claiming she was with two friends who had both been stabbed outside Embassy Nightclub, 3355 Procyon Street, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard, police said.

