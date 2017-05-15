The Latest: Las Vegas police used nec...

The Latest: Las Vegas police used neck hold 51 times in 2016

The Latest on the death of an unarmed man after police squeezed his neck to subdue him outside a Las Vegas Strip resort : Las Vegas police say that over the past decade, the number of times officers reported using carotid neck holds during arrests was cut nearly in half. Still, a use-of-force report made public last week shows that officers used the choking method 51 times last year.

