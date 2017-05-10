TeamJHud: Jennifer Hudson Joins 'The Voice' as Mentor

Singer/actress Jennifer Hudson performs during the 21st annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health honoring Ronald O. Perelman at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Grammy-Award-winning artist Jennifer Hudson is set to join NBC's singing competition show "The Voice" for the upcoming 13th season.

