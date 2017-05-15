Swiss tourist dies from injuries in c...

Swiss tourist dies from injuries in crash near Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a Swiss tourist has died from injuries she suffered over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 160 southwest of Las Vegas. The patrol says she was a passenger in a Cadillac that failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of an oncoming pickup at about 9 a.m. Saturday at the intersection with State Route 158 near Blue Diamond.

