Steve Harvey to staff: Don't speak to me
Host Steve Harvey speaks during the 2016 Neighborhood Awards hosted by Steve Harvey at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. As fun-loving and easy going as he is on camera, Steve Harvey seems to run a tight ship off-stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for tar.
|Wed
|The Man
|2
|Clark County and Las Vegas are now like Venezuela
|May 9
|Local
|1
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|May 8
|Tin foil hat guy
|11
|Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10)
|May 5
|trailer tire
|127
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Kaleah C
|105
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|LA drop off
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|May 1
|Electrician
|9
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC