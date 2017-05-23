SLS Resort Sold David Becker/Getty Images for SLS Las Vegas
The owners of the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno have purchased the SLS Hotel/Casino on the Las Vegas strip. Neither the Las Vegas Resort Holding Company, LLC or Alex Meruelo and Meruelo Group would reveal the purchase price.
