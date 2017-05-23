SLS Resort Sold David Becker/Getty Im...

SLS Resort Sold David Becker/Getty Images for SLS Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KDWN

The owners of the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno have purchased the SLS Hotel/Casino on the Las Vegas strip. Neither the Las Vegas Resort Holding Company, LLC or Alex Meruelo and Meruelo Group would reveal the purchase price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16) 1 hr Soapboxmom 18
Boyd Gaming is now considering parking fees 5 hr ThomasA 2
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) 10 hr Dipset101 45
KingCapSports 21 hr Itsmyke 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 22 hr Itsmyke 108
News Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech Mon ThomasA 4
News Las Vegas man's 2007 murder conviction overturned May 21 justice 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC