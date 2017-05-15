Sheriff: No violations found in Ammon Bundy jail treatment

A sheriff says she found no criminal violations in the treatment of states' rights advocate Ammon Bundy in federal custody at a privately run jail 60 miles west of Las Vegas. Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said Tuesday the Nevada Southern Detention Center asked her to look into complaints posted on social media about Bundy's detention in handcuffs in a holding cell for most of a day earlier this month.

