Senior-living facility may be built in North Las Vegas' urban core

A senior-living facility could be built on a vacant 18-acre parcel that was once home to a high-crime multifamily complex in North Las Vegas' urban core. The North Las Vegas City Council last week selected Sargem to develop the $60 million project, which calls for building 240 units, a park, a dining room and library within an area bound by Carey, West and Morton avenues and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

