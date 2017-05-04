Senate vote latest sign of progress for Las Vegas light rail effort
A Democrat and Republican lawmaker helped present support for a Senate bill that lays the framework for the pursuit of a Las Vegas light rail. A 12-9 vote in the Senate sent the measure to the Assembly, where transportation subcommittee members heard testimony on Thursday.
