Rita Ora Bares Booty in Thong Body Suit Dress at Billboard Music Awards

The former America's Next Top Model host apparently took fashion inspiration from Kendall Jenner's butt-baring Met Gala look , rocking a jaw-dropping dress that did some baring of its own at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday. "Basically, I wanted to wear something that you think is kinda conservative and then BAM!" Ora told ET's Cameron Mathison on the magenta carpet, turning to show off her Cher-inspired outfit -- a jewel-encrusted white bodice atop a mesh skirt revealing the 26-year-old's thong body suit bottoms and her barely covered booty.

