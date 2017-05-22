Rita Ora Bares Booty in Thong Body Suit Dress at Billboard Music Awards
The former America's Next Top Model host apparently took fashion inspiration from Kendall Jenner's butt-baring Met Gala look , rocking a jaw-dropping dress that did some baring of its own at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday. "Basically, I wanted to wear something that you think is kinda conservative and then BAM!" Ora told ET's Cameron Mathison on the magenta carpet, turning to show off her Cher-inspired outfit -- a jewel-encrusted white bodice atop a mesh skirt revealing the 26-year-old's thong body suit bottoms and her barely covered booty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boyd Gaming is now considering parking fees
|9 hr
|Local
|1
|Las Vegas man's 2007 murder conviction overturned
|Sun
|justice
|1
|usaa, bbt, suntrust, bbva compass, suncoast fcu...
|Sat
|Keith
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Keith
|107
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Sat
|River Rat
|12
|Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech
|Sat
|River Rat
|3
|Body Found In Vegas Desert Identified (Jul '10)
|May 17
|CeCe Valentine
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC