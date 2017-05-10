Reno arts museum looking to extend it...

Reno arts museum looking to extend its reach down south

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The Reno Gazette Journal reported Friday that Sen. Tick Segerblom has rewrote his proposed bill to allocate up to $10 million to expand Reno's Nevada Museum of Art to Las Vegas. The estimated $250 million effort would take place over a five year period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) 15 hr Julian 13
News Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech 17 hr Parrotperch 1
Bobby Brown or Whitney Sat Rockndy07 1
News $350K bail for suspect in Las Vegas one-punch m... Fri Sgtglh 1
Looking for tar. May 10 The Man 2
Clark County and Las Vegas are now like Venezuela May 9 Local 1
News Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10) May 5 trailer tire 127
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Clark County was issued at May 14 at 2:32AM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,002,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC