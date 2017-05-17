Registered felon accused of killing dog that was in stolen vehicle
A registered felon who allegedly killed a Las Vegas man's dog and stole his vehicle last week was arrested Monday. Randy Burnell was booked on six felony charges including willfully or maliciously killing a dog, grand larceny, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.
