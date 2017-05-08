Rally to celebrate Las Vegas tourism draws crowd - PHOTOS
Lily Chu of Las Vegas, left, takes a photo with former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and Viva Las Vegas showgirls during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam Viva Las Vegas showgirls perform during a celebration of tourism hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for tar.
|6 hr
|The Man
|2
|Clark County and Las Vegas are now like Venezuela
|Tue
|Local
|1
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|Mon
|Tin foil hat guy
|11
|Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10)
|May 5
|trailer tire
|127
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Kaleah C
|105
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|LA drop off
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|May 1
|Electrician
|9
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC