Raiders purchase land for new Las Vegas stadium
Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak announced the Raiders and the NFL closed escrow on the proposed 62-acre stadium site, where the team will play beginning in 2020. According to state records, the Raiders bought the land for $77.5 million, which turns out to be a bargain for Mark Davis.
