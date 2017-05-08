Police shoot, kill man armed with axes in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that involved two of their own officers in the northeast part of town Saturday night. Authorities were notified of a disturbance reported in the 5200 block of Shreve Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue, just after 11 p.m. According to police, a security guard for the community indicated a man was agitated and was attacking him with what he described as a shovel.

