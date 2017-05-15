Police Officer Shoots Man Holding Gun in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police had gone to an apartment complex Monday morning near South Fort Apache Road. They had been called to the complex for reports of an ex-husband threatening his family with a knife.
