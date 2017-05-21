Police investigate 'Fight Club' at Las Vegas middle school
Cops launched an investigation last week after learning that seventh grade boys at a Las Vegas middle school had formed a "Fight Club" to stage bouts that were wagered on and recorded. The fight club at Tarkanian Middle School has been around for a while, but the school district says it only found out about it recently, Fox 5 Las Vegas reported.
