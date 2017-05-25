Police arrest suspect in fatal May 11 shooting in North Las Vegas
A man was found shot to death Thursday night, May 11,2017, in the 2100 block of Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto North Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man on May 11. Police said Damaryo Morris was shot and killed outside a retail store on the 2100 block of Cheyenne Avenue.
