Kurt Melien, president of Live Nation Las Vegas,
Kurt Melien, president of Live Nation Las Vegas, introduces multi-platinum international quartet Il Divo to announce their headline limited engagement at the Venetian Las Vegas in the Venetian Theater on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. "Il Divo -- This Is Your Night: Live in Las Vegas" at the Venetian Theater will run Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|12 hr
|Kaleah C
|105
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|20 hr
|LA drop off
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Mon
|Electrician
|9
|Review: Red Rock Hotel, Casino & Resort
|Sun
|ERIN TRACY
|5
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|Apr 30
|AlienInvader420
|41
|Needing to get my party favors for this weekend
|Apr 29
|kyman
|2
|Steve Wolfson to Donald Trump: We do not care w...
|Apr 28
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC