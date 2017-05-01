Kurt Melien, president of Live Nation...

Kurt Melien, president of Live Nation Las Vegas,

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Kurt Melien, president of Live Nation Las Vegas, introduces multi-platinum international quartet Il Divo to announce their headline limited engagement at the Venetian Las Vegas in the Venetian Theater on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. "Il Divo -- This Is Your Night: Live in Las Vegas" at the Venetian Theater will run Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 12 hr Kaleah C 105
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 20 hr LA drop off 1
Moving from Texas To Vegas Mon Electrician 9
Review: Red Rock Hotel, Casino & Resort Sun ERIN TRACY 5
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) Apr 30 AlienInvader420 41
Needing to get my party favors for this weekend Apr 29 kyman 2
Steve Wolfson to Donald Trump: We do not care w... Apr 28 Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,180 • Total comments across all topics: 280,736,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC