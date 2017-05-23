OJ Simpson could be a free man this y...

OJ Simpson could be a free man this year, after almost decade in jail

17 hrs ago

OJ Simpson is pictured here during his sentencing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in December of 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy. OJ Simpson could be a free man this year, after serving more than 9 years of a 33-year sentence on burglary and kidnapping charges.

